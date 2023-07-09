Inner-city housing financier TUHF gets R203m loan boost
Funding will facilitate development of 1,300 affordable rental units
09 July 2023 - 16:35
Proparco, the private sector arm of the French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement — AFD) has given inner-city housing financier TUHF a R203.8m loan to support low-cost housing initiatives and entrepreneur development.
The organisation aims to provide financial support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and businesses, both directly as well as through banking and non-banking institutions in SA...
