WATCH: Higher interest rates weigh on Schroder European REIT

Business Day TV speaks to Jeff O’Dwyer of Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

28 June 2023 - 21:06
A man walks past a Schroders sign outside a building in London. Picture: REUTERS
A man walks past a Schroders sign outside a building in London. Picture: REUTERS

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust had a tough six months. The European landlord, which had to contend with macroeconomic issues such as higher interest rates and slowing growth, has recorded lower valuations as property assets fell 4.6% during the period. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Jeff O’Dwyer of Schroder European REIT.

