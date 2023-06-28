Companies / Mining

WATCH: Steep copper concentrate deficit on the cards

Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital

28 June 2023 - 21:01
Picture: 123rf.com/THANASAK BOONCHOONG
Picture: 123rf.com/THANASAK BOONCHOONG

The copper concentrate market is under pressure, and a steep deficit is projected between 2025 and 2027. That forecast comes as the mining industry struggles to expand ahead of increased demand. Business Day TV spoke to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital for more insight.

