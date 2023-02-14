Companies / Property

Higher interest rates take a bite out of DKR’s earnings

JSE-listed German Reit says plunge in adjusted funds from operations for the December quarter was also due to higher capex

BL Premium
14 February 2023 - 12:53 Nico Gous

The JSE-listed German real estate investment trust (Reit) Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG (DKR) said funds from operations (FFO) declined as a result of higher maintenance costs and net interest expenses.

FFO, which measures a Reit’s performance, fell 5.2% year on year to €10.2m (about R195.6m) in the quarter to end-December despite DKR benefiting from an uptick in rental income at the start of its new financial year that came from from acquisitions and inflation-linked rent increases...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.