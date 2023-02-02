Companies / Property

Retail property fundamentals may be improving but the sector faces a tough year

Higher electricity, food and fuel costs result will place increasing pressure on consumers’ disposable income, says Nashil Chotoki, retail asset manager at Redefine Properties

02 February 2023 - 15:27 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s listed property funds are reporting improving fundamentals and recovery of the retail property on the back of higher footfall and retail sales.

Redefine Properties said foot count at its malls has reached 94% of Pre-Covid levels, up 2% from a year ago, while average footfall for all of 2022 was 80% of pre- pandemic levels. Retailers are now signing longer leases, indicating that the post Covid-19 recovery has momentum...

