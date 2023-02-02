Retail property fundamentals may be improving but the sector faces a tough year

Business Day TV talks to Simon Brown from JustOneLap
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
Survey of voters across political party lines reveals most respondents believe there are better opportunities abroad
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
The miner blames lower grades at its Mogalakwena operations and infrastructure closures for decreased production
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
As expected, policymakers raise the benchmark rate to 2.5%, the highest since 2008
Resilient runner Cian Oldknow is likely to be heading to the World Championships in Australia in February
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
SA’s listed property funds are reporting improving fundamentals and recovery of the retail property on the back of higher footfall and retail sales.
Redefine Properties said foot count at its malls has reached 94% of Pre-Covid levels, up 2% from a year ago, while average footfall for all of 2022 was 80% of pre- pandemic levels. Retailers are now signing longer leases, indicating that the post Covid-19 recovery has momentum...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Retail property fundamentals may be improving but the sector faces a tough year
Higher electricity, food and fuel costs result will place increasing pressure on consumers’ disposable income, says Nashil Chotoki, retail asset manager at Redefine Properties
SA’s listed property funds are reporting improving fundamentals and recovery of the retail property on the back of higher footfall and retail sales.
Redefine Properties said foot count at its malls has reached 94% of Pre-Covid levels, up 2% from a year ago, while average footfall for all of 2022 was 80% of pre- pandemic levels. Retailers are now signing longer leases, indicating that the post Covid-19 recovery has momentum...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.