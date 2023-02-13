The bullion is under pressure as expectations of a prolonged disinflation story are being challenged, analyst says
Identifying the pitfalls into which anticorruption practitioners frequently fall
In his 2018 Sona, Ramaphosa said he was set on building ‘a society defined by decency and integrity, that does not tolerate the plunder of public resources or theft by corporate criminals’
Williams says his exit is in the best interest of the multiparty coalition running the municipality
The FSCA's decision means ZAR X has just 14 days to delist all the securities on its platform
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in New Zealand in a month
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
Premium brands have more complex tech, which increases the likelihood of problems, a study has found
Inospace, SA’s largest owner and operator of last-mile logistics parks, has acquired two small logistics assets in the Western Cape for R28m to meet growing demand for space.
The acquisition is in line with the company’s change of strategy in the Western Cape to focus on buying smaller logistics properties measuring 5,000m2 — almost the size of one rugby field. These buildings are converted into 50-100 smaller units...
Inospace to focus on smaller logistics assets in Western Cape to meet demand
Recent acquisition of two properties valued at R28m is in line with investment strategy to capture market share
