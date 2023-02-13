Companies / Property

Inospace to focus on smaller logistics assets in Western Cape to meet demand

Recent acquisition of two properties valued at R28m is in line with investment strategy to capture market share

13 February 2023 - 08:30

Inospace, SA’s largest owner and operator of last-mile logistics parks, has acquired two small logistics assets in the Western Cape for R28m to meet growing demand for space.

The acquisition is in line with the company’s change of strategy in the Western Cape to focus on buying smaller logistics properties measuring 5,000m2 — almost the size of one rugby field. These buildings are converted into 50-100 smaller units...

