Companies / Property

Listed property poised for growth despite uncertain outlook

BL Premium
12 February 2023 - 17:36 Denise Mhlanga

Amid high inflation and rising interest rates, SA’s listed property sector ended 2022 showing some recovery but economic uncertainty continues to weigh on the outlook for it.

In 2022, the sector benefited from a recovery in trading across various segments amid falling vacancies, with some companies reporting rising valuations on improvements in income, as well as stable capitalisation rates, according to Metope Investment Managers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.