Accelerate to sell motor retail building in Fourways for R80m

Proceeds will repay debt and be reinvested into the portfolio

02 February 2023 - 18:53

JSE-listed Accelerate Property Fund is selling the Ford Fourways building — a motor retail property — for R80m at a yield of 8.9% to lessee Hatfield Property Holdings.

The property, situated close to The Buzz Shopping Centre in Fourways, forms part of the company’s retail portfolio and was acquired in December 2013...

