Footfall returns to pre-Covid-19 levels at Vukile’s rural and township malls

Chinese officials have announced plans to speed up vaccination programme for elderly people as part of efforts to ease ‘zero-Covid’ curbs
Business Day should provide its readers with guidelines and standards
Grant funding from KfW to be managed by the PIC are in addition to R5bn in concessional loans concluded with Treasury
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Paris prosecution unit handling organised crime is leading probe into financial flows that enabled Suleiman Kerimov’s family to acquire four villas
Data came in lower than expected, dragged down by fewer extensions in investment and bills, and other loans and advances
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
President Xi Jinping says partnership with Russia will boost 'global energy security', as G7 nations prepare new measures against Moscow oil exports
Loose forward suffered a rib injury playing for the Boks at Twickenham last week
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
Footfall in the SA portfolio of Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, has returned close to pre-pandemic levels in its rural and township properties as shoppers seem undeterred by high inflation, interest-rate hikes and a possible global recession.
The specialist retail real estate investment trust (Reit) reported on Tuesday in its half-year results to end-September that the number of people visiting its local properties was 97% overall compared to the same period in 2019...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Footfall returns to pre-Covid-19 levels at Vukile’s rural and township malls
CEO Laurence Rapp says it is an anomaly as most macroeconomic data is painting a grim picture, yet trading in those properties remains strong
Footfall in the SA portfolio of Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, has returned close to pre-pandemic levels in its rural and township properties as shoppers seem undeterred by high inflation, interest-rate hikes and a possible global recession.
The specialist retail real estate investment trust (Reit) reported on Tuesday in its half-year results to end-September that the number of people visiting its local properties was 97% overall compared to the same period in 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.