Footfall returns to pre-Covid-19 levels at Vukile’s rural and township malls

CEO Laurence Rapp says it is an anomaly as most macroeconomic data is painting a grim picture, yet trading in those properties remains strong

29 November 2022 - 17:07 Nico Gous

Footfall in the SA portfolio of Vukile Property Fund, which owns malls in SA and Spain, has returned close to pre-pandemic levels in its rural and township properties as shoppers seem undeterred by high inflation, interest-rate hikes and a possible global recession.

The specialist retail real estate investment trust (Reit) reported on Tuesday in its half-year results to end-September that the number of people visiting its local properties was 97% overall compared to the same period in 2019...

