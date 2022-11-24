Companies / Property

Growthpoint says new leases point to rebound in retail and industrial portfolios

V&A Waterfront, in which the group has a 50% stake, is recovering faster than expected thanks to rebound in international tourism

24 November 2022 - 17:39 Denise Mhlanga

Growthpoint Properties said its SA retail and industrial portfolios continue to recover despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the office portfolio has stabilised.

For the three months ended September, vacancies declined to 10.2% from slightly from 10.3% as the group let new space of more than 150,000m², the equivalent of a mall the size of Sandton City, the JSE-listed real investment trust said in a trading update on Thursday...

