Growthpoint says new leases point to rebound in retail and industrial portfolios

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Society is being called upon to believe in the accuracy of uncertain climate models
Carbon offsetting business Curbon is to launch a plug-in that can be incorporated into the payment process
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Ghana is at high risk of debt distress, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta says in budget address
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Growthpoint Properties said its SA retail and industrial portfolios continue to recover despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the office portfolio has stabilised.
For the three months ended September, vacancies declined to 10.2% from slightly from 10.3% as the group let new space of more than 150,000m², the equivalent of a mall the size of Sandton City, the JSE-listed real investment trust said in a trading update on Thursday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Growthpoint says new leases point to rebound in retail and industrial portfolios
V&A Waterfront, in which the group has a 50% stake, is recovering faster than expected thanks to rebound in international tourism
Growthpoint Properties said its SA retail and industrial portfolios continue to recover despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, while the office portfolio has stabilised.
For the three months ended September, vacancies declined to 10.2% from slightly from 10.3% as the group let new space of more than 150,000m², the equivalent of a mall the size of Sandton City, the JSE-listed real investment trust said in a trading update on Thursday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.