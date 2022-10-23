×

Companies / Property

Commercial property investors turn to Europe as local deals pose challenge

UK and Poland present good buying opportunities, says RMB’s Iqeraam Petersen

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 16:30 Denise Mhlanga

SA commercial property investors looking for new opportunities and diversification are choosing Poland and the UK as their investment destination.

Family offices, private investors and developers, private equity and listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) are investing in defensive convenience retail and industrial assets to diversify portfolios as SA faces ongoing challenging conditions...

