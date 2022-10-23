Commercial property investors turn to Europe as local deals pose challenge

There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
President releases his plan to implement recommendations in the state capture inquiry report, while ANC accuses chair of going ’outside the commission’s remit’
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
China’s president unveils his all-powerful Politburo standing committee and it is loaded with his allies
Magpies produce their biggest result of the season with victory over Tottenham
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
SA commercial property investors looking for new opportunities and diversification are choosing Poland and the UK as their investment destination.
Family offices, private investors and developers, private equity and listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) are investing in defensive convenience retail and industrial assets to diversify portfolios as SA faces ongoing challenging conditions...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commercial property investors turn to Europe as local deals pose challenge
UK and Poland present good buying opportunities, says RMB’s Iqeraam Petersen
SA commercial property investors looking for new opportunities and diversification are choosing Poland and the UK as their investment destination.
Family offices, private investors and developers, private equity and listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) are investing in defensive convenience retail and industrial assets to diversify portfolios as SA faces ongoing challenging conditions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.