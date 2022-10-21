‘It really is the US bond show that drives broad markets,’ one analyst said
Cuts of up to 75% of workforce on cards as he plans to renovate the platform, its content and business model
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across SA to be considered for possible exemption
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
Khoza's appointment is effective as of November 1 and will ensure that ESG receives the "right level of focus" according to an internal staff memo
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
Iran military trainers are in Crimea helping Russian forces operate drones, says state department spokesperson
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword, scores killed in Chad, Russian drones target Kyiv, Extinction Rebellion protests in Cape Town, Pakistan battles flooding, and more
Western Cape-based property fund Spear Reit said its portfolio remains defensive, underpinned by strong lease covenants in highly desirable locations within the province.
For the six months to end-August, rental collections reached 97.56% with more than 62,000m2 of space renewed or let at a negative reversion of 4.08%. Occupancy levels were above 93%...
Spear positions itself for growth as semigration trend continues
The company expects to see new growth opportunities across various commercial property sectors
