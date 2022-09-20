×

Demand for industrial property is strong, says Growthpoint

Real estate investment trust continues to optimise its portfolio and dispose of noncore assets

20 September 2022 - 19:30 Denise Mhlanga

SA’s largest property company, Growthpoint, says that with rising demand for industrial properties, it is experiencing good leasing activity in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Driven by growth in online retail and demand for warehousing and logistics facilities for the year to end-June 2022, overall vacancies reduced from 9.4% in June 2021 to 5.7%, with the two provinces recording vacancies of about 2%. Gauteng recorded 7.8% excluding structural vacancies...

