Companies / Property

Balwin Properties gets boost by semigration

Semigration became prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic as people started working remotely

14 September 2022 - 10:11 Nico Gous

The boost from the so-called semigration of people moving to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal lifted the revenue of sectional title developer Balwin Properties, it said in an operational update on Wednesday.

This was helped by an 8% increase in apartments recognised in revenue in the six months to end-August despite economic headwinds such as construction price inflation...

