Africrest Properties eyes expansion to meet rental housing demand

The company, which owns more than 3,000 rental apartments in northern Johannesburg, says this is a lucrative market with growth potential

04 September 2022 - 17:04 Denise Mhlanga

Africrest Properties, the company which converts offices into residential apartments targeting middle-income earners with its affordable prices, says the built-to-rent asset class is performing well.

More than six years ago Africrest, which owns and manages the office buildings, saw a gap in the market to convert office properties into middle-income rental housing north of Johannesburg. It is now the fastest growing property company specialising in converting office buildings to apartments...

