Redefine CEO warns SA’s recovery will take years
Andrew Konig says it could take as much time to fix the economy as it took to damage it
27 August 2019 - 05:10
The CEO of SA’s second largest listed real estate group, Redefine Properties, says it will take as long to fix SA as it took to break the country.
"We can expect it to take at least as much time to fix the economy as it took to damage it," said Andrew Konig in a pre-close statement on Monday.
