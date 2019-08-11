Opinion EDITOR’S NOTE RON DERBY: Radical change? Boers invented it In trying to be ‘radical ’, policymakers may be repeating past mistakes BL PREMIUM

Every now and then I have to remind myself that we are but a young nation. It's the only way to maintain some equilibrium when our politics delivers the sort of theatre that it has over the past few years.

Democratic SA is just 25 years old, but it has been an eventful quarter-century in terms of the project to restructure the economy and redefine who we are as a people.