Companies / Property

Redefine battens down the hatches and aims to cut debt

Major SA landlord prepares for a protracted slump in the local economy and property market

26 August 2019 - 09:02 Nick Hedley
Redefine Properties' head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Redefine Properties' head office in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Redefine Properties, one of SA’s biggest landlords, says it plans to cut debt through asset disposals and halting acquisitions as it prepares for a protracted slump in the local economy and property market.

While the economic slide “has been halted, we should not expect the rehabilitation and recovery of the local economy to be a swift process”, the company said in a presentation to shareholders on Monday. “We can expect it to take at least as much time to fix as it took to damage.”

Redefine warned that a state bail-out for Eskom would “place a precarious strain” on SA’s credit rating, while SA has “anaemic growth prospects”.

“Operating in a vacuum of catalysts to stimulate meaningful and sustained economic change, we can expect weak local property fundamentals to prevail in the medium term,” it said.

The landlord warned that while rental reversions across its portfolio were less steep in the second half, they remained negative.

In the face of the tough trading environment, it plans to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to below 40%.

It will do this by selling local properties worth R3.9bn and non-core assets worth R8bn. It will also introduce an equity investor into its European logistics platform and will limit capital expenditure and halt acquisitions. It may also offer shareholders a distribution reinvestment programme.

“It is not anticipated that these measures will result in a negative impact on distributable income,” Redefine said.

The group said it is on track to deliver distributable income growth per share of 4% for the full year. But Redefine said a top risk is a “lack of sustainable growth in total return”.

Meanwhile, Redefine said it has started talks with Delta Property Fund “regarding non-support” for Delta’s potential merger with struggling landlord Rebosis Property Fund.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Glimmer of hope from results for mall owners

Shopping centres must spend more time and money on tweaking product offering and tenant mix – or lose customers
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Property funds: safe as houses?

Property was the strongest asset class up to the end of 2017, until financial engineering spoilt the party
Companies
3 weeks ago

Centurion Mall becomes jewel in Redefine’s crown

The third largest property company on the JSE has revamped the shopping centre into a R4.6bn destination
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JEREMY THOMAS: No relief in sight for listed property

Opinion / Columnists

Centurion Mall becomes jewel in Redefine’s crown

Companies / Property

Redefine doubles energy savings in green push

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.