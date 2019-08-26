Redefine battens down the hatches and aims to cut debt

Redefine Properties, one of SA’s biggest landlords, says it plans to cut debt through asset disposals and halting acquisitions as it prepares for a protracted slump in the local economy and property market.

While the economic slide “has been halted, we should not expect the rehabilitation and recovery of the local economy to be a swift process”, the company said in a presentation to shareholders on Monday. “We can expect it to take at least as much time to fix as it took to damage.”

Redefine warned that a state bail-out for Eskom would “place a precarious strain” on SA’s credit rating, while SA has “anaemic growth prospects”.

“Operating in a vacuum of catalysts to stimulate meaningful and sustained economic change, we can expect weak local property fundamentals to prevail in the medium term,” it said.

The landlord warned that while rental reversions across its portfolio were less steep in the second half, they remained negative.

In the face of the tough trading environment, it plans to reduce its loan-to-value ratio to below 40%.

It will do this by selling local properties worth R3.9bn and non-core assets worth R8bn. It will also introduce an equity investor into its European logistics platform and will limit capital expenditure and halt acquisitions. It may also offer shareholders a distribution reinvestment programme.

“It is not anticipated that these measures will result in a negative impact on distributable income,” Redefine said.

The group said it is on track to deliver distributable income growth per share of 4% for the full year. But Redefine said a top risk is a “lack of sustainable growth in total return”.

Meanwhile, Redefine said it has started talks with Delta Property Fund “regarding non-support” for Delta’s potential merger with struggling landlord Rebosis Property Fund.

