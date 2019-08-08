Glimmer of hope from results for mall owners

Apparently, retail is no longer simply about people buying things.

Rather, says Beattie, it is "creating experiential spaces where people want to meet, spend time and create memorable stories".

That may sound esoteric but it’s a sentiment shared by two savvy players in the property retail sector: Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp and Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König.

Rapp says that to remain competitive in the current environment, mall owners have to focus increasingly on value-add asset management initiatives. "It all boils down to how well you know and understand your customers and adapt your product offering to suit their needs."

The retail-focused Vukile, whose 45 SA shopping centres cater mainly to lower-income consumers in townships and rural areas, reported an equally upbeat set of results a few weeks ago. The Reit achieved an average rental increase of 4.5% for the year to March 31, while its vacancy rate dropped from 3.4% to 3%.

Vukile’s centres include Dobsonville Mall in Soweto, Daveyton Shopping Centre on the East Rand, Phoenix Plaza near Durban and Gugulethu Square in Cape Town.

It also owns 50% of East Rand Mall. Vukile’s top-performing centres in terms of trading density growth are Meadowdale Mall (8.1%) in Germiston, Nonesi Mall (7%) in Queenstown and Bloemfontein Plaza (5.7%).

Rapp believes Vukile’s solid performance is due to the defensive nature of its portfolio. "Our malls have a high percentage of grocery tenants that sell staples. In the current tough economic climate, retailers that cater to consumers’ basic needs tend to do better than those that focus on higher-end discretionary spending," he says.

Other retail players are focusing increasingly on sweating their assets through re-tenanting, refurbishment and redevelopment projects. König says shopping centre owners now have to spend more time and money on tweaking their product offering and tenant mix to ensure centres remain relevant.

"In the good times when there was high demand for space and consumers were less stretched you could get away with an asset management approach that was less hands-on," says König. "Those days are over. Now you have to be much closer to your tenants and customers to ensure you give them exactly what they want. Or they will simply go elsewhere."

Three of Redefine’s Gauteng malls are undergoing capital expenditure programmes, the biggest of which is the R1.06bn refurbishment of Centurion Mall. At 130,000m², the centre is Redefine’s largest retail asset. Redefine hopes to increase footfall to the mall by expanding its food, leisure and entertainment offering.

The new-look Centurion Mall, which will be completed by September, will include revamped movie theatres, a new food court on the lower ground area closest to the lake and an open-air design concept. Redefine retail asset manager Nashil Chotoki says: "People want malls to be more than just convenience. People are social beings and they want to spend their downtime in a place where they can integrate shopping with other aspects of their lifestyle."