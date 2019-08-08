Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: No relief in sight for listed property Arrowhead Properties’ waning star shows why the industry desperately needs consolidation BL PREMIUM

It is a good thing we are born without the ability to fully recall pain — unpleasant memories, yes, but no actual sensation of past horrors.

That knowledge will give investors in the JSE property sector little comfort, having suffered a ghastly five years. They just want the present agony to be over. What are the chances?