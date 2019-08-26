Delta, Rebosis merger hits a snag
Redefine Properties says the deal won't benefit Delta's shareholders
26 August 2019 - 19:04
The proposed merger of Delta and Rebosis, two of the original BEE property funds to list on the JSE, is facing opposition from Redefine, one of SA’s largest property companies.
Redefine Properties, which was previously a shareholder in Delta until it sold its interest to a BEE consortium, said in a pre-close statement on Monday that it did not support the merger and would advise shareholders to vote against it.
