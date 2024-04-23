Capitec earnings rise 16% as customer numbers continue to grow

Capitec, SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers, reported a 16% rise in headline earnings for the year ended February as it continued to increase its customer base.
Operating profit before tax increased by 16% to R13.448bn while headline earnings per share rose 16% to R91.71.
Total dividend per share increased by 16% to R48.75.
Earnings for the prior year were restated after the group adopted the IFRS 17 Insurance contracts standard on March 1 2023.
Non-interest income made a significant contribution to the 16% growth in headline earnings and increased to 72% of income from operations after credit impairments compared with 66% in 2023, Capitec said in a statement on Tuesday.
The diversification of the retail bank driven by the introduction of new products yielded positive results in 2024, it said.
Retail bank active clients grew to 22-million from 19.9-million in 2023, 11.2-million of whom use the banking app. Fully banked clients, who perform more transactions and therefore contribute more to income, increased to 7.8-million from 6.9-million in 2023.
The number of clients using value-added services (VAS) grew by 17% to 9.8-million, contributing to an increase in income from VAS.
A total of 4.6-million unique digital clients used Capitec Pay and more than 500,000 made use of ApplePay, GarminPay, GooglePay and SamsungPay.
Net transaction and commission income grew by 29% year-on-year to R14.8bn.
Income from VAS contributed 52% of the increase in group transaction and commission income after tax from the first half to the second as these services were rapidly adopted by clients.
Digital and point-of-sale (POS) transactions grew by 27% as clients continued to shift away from branch and cash transacting to the digital and card-based payment channels.
Net interest income rose 16% to R16.5bn and 5% in the second half compared with the first half.
Yields as well as net interest-bearing assets grew. The yield on the loan book and investment portfolio increased based on the 100-basis point increase in the repo rate in 2024 and the annuity impact of the 325-basis point increase in 2023.
Net interest-bearing assets grew by 9%.
The net insurance result increased by 18% to R3.2bn, with funeral insurance income rising 27% to R1.3bn and credit life insurance income advancing 13% to R1.9bn.
The group said it will remain future-focused and will build on the initiatives that have already been undertaken.
“Capitec has become a data company with 22.2-million clients. We have almost 2-trillion data points that will continue to be used in the future to exceed our clients’ expectations and create value beyond banking.”
“As at February 29 2024, our active client base comprised 36% of SA’s total population (2023: 33%), and we had a footprint of 866 branches and 8,382 ATMs and DNRs (dual note recyclers) throughout SA.” it said.
In March the SA Reserve Bank approved a transaction in which Capitec will increase its shareholding in international online consumer lending group Avafin Holdings from 40.66% to 97.69% at a purchase price of €26.3m.
Capitec said by April 15 all the required regulatory approvals for the transaction had been obtained.
Avafin provides online consumer loan products in Poland, Latvia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Mexico. Capitec said the reasons for acquiring the controlling interest in Avafin are the strong culture fit, geographical diversification and an excellent management team.
“Avafin is closely aligned with our client-centric retail business philosophy and is well positioned for growth,” it said.
Capitec earnings rise 16% as customer numbers continue to grow
Retail bank active clients grew to 22-million from 19.9-million in 2023, 11.2-million of whom use the banking app
