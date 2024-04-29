SA coal mines aim to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions
Thungela and Exxaro, however, still lack clear plans for reducing their scope 3 emissions
29 April 2024 - 05:00
Two of SA’s largest coal miners have both set targets to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions over the next few years by investing in renewable energy to help power their mining operations and lessen their reliance on Eskom’s carbon-intensive coal-fired power.
Both, however, still lack clear plans for reducing their scope 3 emissions, which present the lion’s share of total emissions...
