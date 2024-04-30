Companies / Mining

Gold Fields appoints Alex Dall as interim CFO

His appointment follows the forthcoming retirement of current CFO Paul Schmidt

30 April 2024 - 07:49
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Gold Fields’ South Deep mine near Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields has appointed Alex Dall, currently the VP corporate finance at the miner, as interim CFO with effect from May 1.

His appointment follows the early retirement of current CFO and executive director Paul Andy Schmidt who will step down from the board and as CFO on April 30, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Schmidt will, however, remain in the company’s employ until the end of June.

Dall has been appointed interim CFO pending the appointment of a permanent CFO and executive director.

“The audit committee has confirmed that Mr Dall is suitably qualified with the appropriate experience and expertise to assume the role and responsibility as interim CFO,” the company said.

Schmidt was appointed CFO in January 2009 and joined the board on November 6 2009. Before his appointment as CFO of Gold Fields, he held the positions of acting CFO from May 2008 and financial controller from April 2003. He joined Gold Fields in 1996.

“Gold Fields would like to thank Mr Schmidt for his significant contributions to the company and guidance to the board during his long tenure,” it said.

The process to appoint the new CFO is progressing well and is in its final stages and an announcement will be made as soon as negotiations have been finalised, Gold Fields said.

Gold Fields delivers first gold from new Chilean mine

The group expects to produce about 250,000oz of gold from the mine in the current year, ramping up to full-year production of 580,000oz in 2025
Companies
4 weeks ago

Gold Fields plummets on concerns about rising costs

Company is banking on its costly Chile project to boost output by 20% over the next two years
Companies
2 months ago

Gold Fields sells its 45% interest in Asanko mine in Ghana for $170m

The deal will be settled in cash and shares
Companies
4 months ago

