Takeover rules stop Anglo from revealing BHP bid details at AGM

Company might talk about other strategic combinations or disposals, says analyst

29 April 2024 - 19:15
by Eric Onstad
A worker walks near a drill rig at Anglo American's Los Bronces copper mine in Chile, April 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ANGLO AMERICAN
London — BHP’s $39bn bid will be the elephant in the room at Anglo American’s AGM on Tuesday , with regulations meaning little can be said about the spurned offer.

The world’s biggest listed mining group is considering making an improved offer for Anglo, a source familiar with the matter said on Saturday, after its initial takeover proposal was rejected last week.

Anglo shareholders would be keen to hear details of its strategy to respond to the bid at its AGM, which starts at 10am GMT in London and online.

However, executives are unlikely to be able to discuss the company’s plans due to restrictions in the UK Takeover Code, apart from a repeat of Anglo’s statement rejecting the offer, a source familiar with the matter said.

Anglo rejected the offer on Friday as opportunistic, significantly undervaluing the miner and its future prospects.

“The company might use the opportunity to talk about other strategic combinations or disposals, but [it] will be difficult to do anything apart from the same speculation they have already engaged with,” said analyst Ben Davis at Liberum.

In February, after Anglo reported a 94% plunge in annual profit and writedowns at its diamond and nickel operations, it announced a review of all its assets.

At the time, CEO Duncan Wanblad said the two assets dragging on Anglo’s portfolio are its Anglo Platinum (PMGs) and diamonds businesses.

The Wall Street Journal said last week Anglo was considering selling diamond giant De Beers, of which it owns 85%.

Last week’s bid included a spin out of Anglo’s iron ore and platinum assets in SA, where BHP has no activities. 

Reuters

EDITORIAL: BHP bid a wake-up call for company and country

While Anglo will have to deliver the ‘self-help’ it promised, losing it would marginalise SA even more
Opinion
14 hours ago

BHP will have to sweeten its Anglo offer, but could it overpay?

Group’s share price jumps on news of the bid as board unanimously rejects merger proposal
Companies
14 hours ago

STUART THEOBALD: What happens next in the Anglo-BHP bid could be high drama

The proposed transaction is the most material to have hit the SA corporate sector for some time
Opinion
14 hours ago
