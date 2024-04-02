Gold Fields delivers first gold from new Chilean mine
The group expects to produce about 250,000oz of gold from the mine in the current year, ramping up to full-year production of 580,000oz in 2025
02 April 2024 - 11:06
After delays in pre-commissioning and commissioning activities SA-based miner Gold Fields announced on Tuesday that production had started at its Salares Norte project in northern Chile with the delivery of the first gold on March 28.
It has taken 13 years to develop the project from exploration to production and several delays along the way increased total project capital cost...
