Gold price helps boost normalised earnings 5% at Gold Fields
Gold Fields generated free cash flow from operations of $1bn during the reporting period, enabling it to declare a total dividend of R7.45
22 February 2024 - 10:24
Gold Fields reported a 5% rise in normalised earnings to $900m in the year ended December, supported in part by a higher rand-gold price.
Gold Fields and the gold sector are insulated against the downturn in the commodity markets because of buoyant demand for gold, which is perceived as a safe-haven asset...
