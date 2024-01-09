Companies / Mining

Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer

Appointment further diversifies and strengthens miner’s leadership team

09 January 2024 - 09:20
by Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer, effective immediately.

Naidoo-Vermaak has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable development in both the private mining and public sectors in SA and globally. Before joining Sibanye-Stillwater, she worked at various mining companies, including Harmony Gold, De Beers Consolidated Mines, BHP Billiton and Anglo American.

“As the group has grown and evolved, we have continued to attract exceptional talent externally while retaining our top talent internally to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities,” CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Melanie’s appointment will further diversify and strengthen our senior leadership team. Sustainability/ESG is a strategic imperative for the group and we look forward to Melanie making a positive contribution in our journey to be a force for good.”

Naidoo-Vermaak holds a Bachelor of Sciences (Hons), a Master of Sciences in sustainable development and a Master of Business Administration.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Sibanye to cut 100 jobs at PGM operations in the US

Miner says lower palladium prices requires cost cuts, with the bulk of retrenchements slated for the Stillwater mine
Companies
1 month ago

Sibanye shares tumble 9% on downgrade by Morgan Stanley

Balance sheet ‘could return to net debt position’
Companies
3 months ago

Sibanye wields the axe in Australia

New Century CEO leaves after less than a year in the role
Companies
6 months ago
