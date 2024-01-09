Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer, effective immediately.
Naidoo-Vermaak has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable development in both the private mining and public sectors in SA and globally. Before joining Sibanye-Stillwater, she worked at various mining companies, including Harmony Gold, De Beers Consolidated Mines, BHP Billiton and Anglo American.
“As the group has grown and evolved, we have continued to attract exceptional talent externally while retaining our top talent internally to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities,” CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Melanie’s appointment will further diversify and strengthen our senior leadership team. Sustainability/ESG is a strategic imperative for the group and we look forward to Melanie making a positive contribution in our journey to be a force for good.”
Naidoo-Vermaak holds a Bachelor of Sciences (Hons), a Master of Sciences in sustainable development and a Master of Business Administration.
Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer
Appointment further diversifies and strengthens miner’s leadership team
Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer, effective immediately.
Naidoo-Vermaak has over 20 years’ experience in sustainable development in both the private mining and public sectors in SA and globally. Before joining Sibanye-Stillwater, she worked at various mining companies, including Harmony Gold, De Beers Consolidated Mines, BHP Billiton and Anglo American.
“As the group has grown and evolved, we have continued to attract exceptional talent externally while retaining our top talent internally to ensure efficient delivery of our strategic priorities,” CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Melanie’s appointment will further diversify and strengthen our senior leadership team. Sustainability/ESG is a strategic imperative for the group and we look forward to Melanie making a positive contribution in our journey to be a force for good.”
Naidoo-Vermaak holds a Bachelor of Sciences (Hons), a Master of Sciences in sustainable development and a Master of Business Administration.
mahlangua@businesslive.co.za
Sibanye to cut 100 jobs at PGM operations in the US
Sibanye shares tumble 9% on downgrade by Morgan Stanley
Sibanye wields the axe in Australia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Sibanye-Stillwater could crank up cost-cutting if PGM prices fall, CEO says
Sibanye’s pursuit of Mopani undone by Abu Dhabi bidder
Inside the zama zama war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.