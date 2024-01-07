Miners rescued from Zimbabwe’s Redwing mine

Nearly $59bn in high-grade bonds issued in the first week of the year amid lower borrowing costs
Creating new customer opportunities will add to viability of the business
Agency alleges that Solomon Lamola has not submitted personal tax returns since 2011
Jacob Zuma returns to haunt ANC, drawing members to newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party
As residents’ spending power rises they want more than the traditional spaza shops, barbers and taverns
Foreign exchange reserves have been in the spotlight as the cost of borrowing soars and a fiscal crisis looms
US delegation aims to gather Arab states’ views on the future of Gaza before taking those positions to Israel
Coach lauds team’s mental toughness after come-from-behind win over Sharks
We recently sat down with Dr Anne Brock, the master distiller of Bombay Sapphire, who is young, driven, and obsessed with gin
Rescuers on Sunday pulled out all 15 subsistence miners who had been trapped in an underground shaft at Redwing mine in Zimbabwe after it collapsed on Thursday, said a government spokesperson.
The miners were trapped after a collapse of ground structures at the mine 270km east of the capital, Harare.
“All miners were rescued alive,” government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said.
Bloomberg reported Zimbabwe’s mines minister, Soda Zhemu, as saying in a telephone interview from the scene of the rescue: “They are all okay and very conscious.”
The rescue operation had been delayed due to unstable ground, according to Metallon Gold, which owns Redwing.
Video footage posted on social media platform X by Mangwana showed the workers, covered in mud, being greeted by a small but jubilant crowd at the mine site.
Formal mining operations at Redwing have been undertaken by subsistence miners carrying out unsanctioned work since the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, the company said.
Metallon Corporation has said earlier that the rescue team it had deployed made several rescue attempts but it was hampered by unstable ground, which made the retrieval operations unsafe.
Mine accidents are not uncommon in Zimbabwe.
Al Jazeera reports that for years many unemployed young men in Zimbabwe’s gold-rich areas have been earning a living by working in unregulated mines with little to no safety measures or procedures.
At least nine people died in September after the collapse of Bay Horse Mine, a disused gold mine in Chegutu, about 110km west of Harare.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Miners rescued from Zimbabwe’s Redwing mine
15 subsistence miners were trapped underground after shaft collapsed
Rescuers on Sunday pulled out all 15 subsistence miners who had been trapped in an underground shaft at Redwing mine in Zimbabwe after it collapsed on Thursday, said a government spokesperson.
The miners were trapped after a collapse of ground structures at the mine 270km east of the capital, Harare.
“All miners were rescued alive,” government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said.
Bloomberg reported Zimbabwe’s mines minister, Soda Zhemu, as saying in a telephone interview from the scene of the rescue: “They are all okay and very conscious.”
The rescue operation had been delayed due to unstable ground, according to Metallon Gold, which owns Redwing.
Video footage posted on social media platform X by Mangwana showed the workers, covered in mud, being greeted by a small but jubilant crowd at the mine site.
Formal mining operations at Redwing have been undertaken by subsistence miners carrying out unsanctioned work since the mine was placed under corporate rescue in 2020, the company said.
Metallon Corporation has said earlier that the rescue team it had deployed made several rescue attempts but it was hampered by unstable ground, which made the retrieval operations unsafe.
Mine accidents are not uncommon in Zimbabwe.
Al Jazeera reports that for years many unemployed young men in Zimbabwe’s gold-rich areas have been earning a living by working in unregulated mines with little to no safety measures or procedures.
At least nine people died in September after the collapse of Bay Horse Mine, a disused gold mine in Chegutu, about 110km west of Harare.
Reuters
Grim start to the year for mining industry with two deaths
Experts predict tough 2024 for coal, iron ore and platinum miners
Criminal charges opened after ‘assaults underground’ at Gold One mine
Implats shaft accident survivor recalls free-falling nightmare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Memorial service held for 13 Implats miners who died in accident
Chile launches probe after three die at Anglo American mines
Three bodies retrieved after 31 suspected illegal miners die
Four Sibanye contractor employees die in mining accident
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.