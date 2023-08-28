Companies / Mining

Chile launches probe after three die at Anglo American mines

The newly appointed minister, Aurora Williams, is closely monitoring the inspections, her ministry said

28 August 2023 - 07:55 Fabian Cambrero and Sarah Morland
An aerial view of an Anglo American copper mine in the mountains near Santiago, Chile. File photo: IVAN ALVARADO/REUTERS
Santiago — Chile’s government has sent officials to investigate accidents at two mines in the South American country’s metropolitan and Tarapaca regions that killed three workers, it said on Sunday.

Newly appointed mining minister Aurora Williams is closely monitoring the inspections, her ministry said.

The country’s mining and geology service at the weekend announced the deaths — all on Saturday — of two workers at Anglo American’s Los Bronces copper mine about 64km from the capital, Santiago, and one at Minera ACF, which produces iodine and nitrate in the northern Tarapaca region.

In a statement on Sunday, Anglo American said the workers were contractors with tech engineering firm NETaxion, adding they had informed the relevant authorities and launched “a thorough investigation to determine the causes of the accident”.

“The safety of the people who work at our sites is a priority,” it added.

Minera ACF could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The mining ministry expresses its heartfelt condolences to the workers’ families and co-workers,” the ministry said, calling on the mining companies to further reflect on the value of safety in their operations.

State-owned miner copper miner Codelco has also reported several fatal accidents since summer 2022. The latest was last June, when a technical contractor was killed by an electrical discharge while installing a generator.

Reuters

