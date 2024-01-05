Grim start to the year for mining industry with two deaths

Mponeng Mine in Carletonville. Picture: BUSINESSLIVE/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Harmony Gold, SA’s biggest gold producer by volume, reported a fatality on Friday at its Mponeng mine near Carletonville, marking a grim start to the year for the industry after a death at rival Gold Fields’ South Deep mine last week.
This means two mineworkers have already died in the first week of 2024 after the devastating end to last year when 13 workers lost their lives at Impala Platinum, its worst accident in 50 years.
Harmony did not give details of the fatal incident, but said investigations were under way.
“Harmony wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. The safety of our employees remains our priority. We aim to continue our efforts to ensure these tragedies do not occur. A day of mourning will be observed at the mine,” said Peter Steenkamp, CEO of Harmony.
Harmony acquired Mponeng and related assets from AngloGold Ashanti in 2020 for $300m. Mponeng began producing in 1986, and its output guidance for the 2023 financial year is 198,300oz-215,500oz.
Mining activity at South Deep mine near Westonaria was temporarily suspended last week to allow for an investigation by the department of mineral resources & energy, as well as the mine’s management and labour union representatives.
Gold Fields said the accident was related to the use of trackless equipment, which refers to free-standing vehicles and other machinery usually operated by a single user.
South Deep accounts for just more than 10% of Gold Fields’ total gold production. It is projected to produce 380,000oz by the end of 2024 from 320,000oz in 2022. The mine employs nearly 5,000 workers, including contractors.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022, the country’s safest year on record.
With Andries Mahlangu and Reuters
khumalok@businesslive.co.za
