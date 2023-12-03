Business The incalculable cost of Impala Platinum’s darkest day Miners say they have no choice but to return underground if they are to feed their families B L Premium

Friends and relatives of Someleze “Potsoi” Matywebe have been worried sick since he was hospitalised after injuring his legs in an accident that claimed 12 miners at Impala Platinum’s mine in Rustenburg on Monday this week.

They say he was returning from a shift but decided to work overtime after 1pm. Four hours later, a conveyance hoisting 86 employees to the surface at the end of their work day unexpectedly started descending rapidly before plunging to the ground at 11 shaft...