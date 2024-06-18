Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Will call termination rules unfairly favour big operators?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza

18 June 2024 - 15:52
Picture: ICASA/FACEBOOK
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) recently published a set of draft rules that could lead to the halving of call termination rates over the next year, but Cell C says the move will favour bigger players such as Vodacom and MTN. Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology correspondent of Business Day, for more insight.

