KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. Picture: SUPPLIED
The KwaZulu-Natal governing coalition has announced an equitable share of the executive, giving the party with the highest number of votes the most executive positions in the province’s government of national unity (GNU).
Premier Thami Ntuli on Tuesday announced the 10 members of his executive to lead portfolios.
The IFP leads four portfolios: leader of government business; co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta); agriculture; and sports.
The ANC, with the second most portfolios, will lead health, education, transport and human settlements.
The DA will lead finance and public works while the National Freedom Party (NFP) will lead social development.
The formula is in line with a coalition agreement between the parties. The IFP, which received 18% of the vote, has the most MECs.
The ANC gets three MECs, with 16%, the DA two, with 14%, and the NFP one.
The list of MECs:
Economic development — Musa Zondi (IFP);
Cogta — Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP);
Health — Nomagugu Simelane (ANC);
Social development — Mbali Shinga (NFP);
Public works — Lucas Meyer (DA);
Finance — Francois Rogers (DA);
Agriculture — Thembeni Madlopha Mthethwa (IFP);
Transport and human settlements — Siboniso Duma (ANC);
Education — Sipho Hlomuka (ANC); and
Sports, arts and culture — Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP).
KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces GNU executive
The IFP has four, while the ANC has three portfolios in the 10-member provincial executive
The KwaZulu-Natal governing coalition has announced an equitable share of the executive, giving the party with the highest number of votes the most executive positions in the province’s government of national unity (GNU).
Premier Thami Ntuli on Tuesday announced the 10 members of his executive to lead portfolios.
The IFP leads four portfolios: leader of government business; co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta); agriculture; and sports.
The ANC, with the second most portfolios, will lead health, education, transport and human settlements.
The DA will lead finance and public works while the National Freedom Party (NFP) will lead social development.
The formula is in line with a coalition agreement between the parties. The IFP, which received 18% of the vote, has the most MECs.
The ANC gets three MECs, with 16%, the DA two, with 14%, and the NFP one.
The list of MECs:
TimesLIVE
Parties set for talks about cabinet
SA Medical Association urges Ramaphosa to slash cabinet posts
Surge of optimism boosts stocks as cabinet haggling begins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DA and ANC reach agreement to form government
Ramaphosa re-elected president by National Assembly
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.