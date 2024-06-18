National

KZN premier Thami Ntuli announces GNU executive

The IFP has four, while the ANC has three portfolios in the 10-member provincial executive

18 June 2024 - 13:54
by Zimasa Matiwane
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. Picture: SUPPLIED
The KwaZulu-Natal governing coalition has announced an equitable share of the executive, giving the party with the highest number of votes the most executive positions in the province’s government of national unity (GNU).

Premier Thami Ntuli on Tuesday announced the 10 members of his executive to lead portfolios.

The IFP leads four portfolios: leader of government business; co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta); agriculture; and sports.

The ANC, with the second most portfolios, will lead health, education, transport and human settlements.

The DA will lead finance and public works while the National Freedom Party (NFP) will lead social development.

The formula is in line with a coalition agreement between the parties. The IFP, which received 18% of the vote, has the most MECs.

The ANC gets three MECs, with 16%, the DA two, with 14%, and the NFP one.

The list of MECs: 

  • Economic development — Musa Zondi (IFP);
  • Cogta — Thulasizwe Buthelezi (IFP);
  • Health — Nomagugu Simelane (ANC);
  • Social development — Mbali Shinga (NFP);
  • Public works — Lucas Meyer (DA);
  • Finance — Francois Rogers (DA);
  • Agriculture — Thembeni Madlopha Mthethwa (IFP);
  • Transport and human settlements — Siboniso Duma (ANC);
  • Education — Sipho Hlomuka (ANC); and
  • Sports, arts and culture — Mntomuhle Khawula (IFP).

TimesLIVE

