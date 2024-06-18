Less than a week after initial reports of a major restructuring, Media24 has confirmed it is mulling the closure of the print editions of five newspapers, with plans to shift three of them into digital-only brands, the Naspers subsidiary said on Tuesday.
Print editions on the chopping block include Beeld, Rapport, City Press, Daily Sun and Soccer Laduma, as well as the digital editions of Volksblad and Die Burger Oos-Kaap and the digital hub SNL24.
Those transitioning to digital-only publication are Rapport, City Press and Daily Sun.
The media group said it had also accepted an offer to purchase its community newspaper portfolio and media logistics operations.
The group’s Selling On the Dot media logistics business is to be sold off, together with its community newspaper portfolio, to Novus Holdings, subject to regulatory approvals.
The company said it would start consultations with staff and the transfer of the sold businesses to their new owner this week.
Media24’s financial results for 2023 paint a picture of a company in trouble: revenue down to $217m, a 16% year-on-year drop, and trading profit at $7m, a 59% free fall from a year earlier.
If the shutdown of iconic newspapers comes to pass, it means diversity in information flowing through traditional means is reduced, signalling an acceleration of the shift towards the digital consumption of news.
Media24 confirms newspaper closures are on the cards
