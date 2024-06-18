NEIL MANTHORP: SA will need more than ‘aura’ in the days ahead
Proteas looked anything but confident in their T20 matches so far
18 June 2024 - 05:00
Tempting as it might be to believe that a confident SA romped into the Super Eight round of the T20 World Cup with a full set of eight points from their four Group D matches, only the second half is true. It was neither confident nor a romp.
Winning matches from losing positions can be even more uplifting than comfortable victories but, having limped past Sri Lanka chasing 77, and clawed their way back with both Bangladesh and Nepal in complete control to eke out wins by four runs and one run, all was not well with the Proteas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.