NEVA MAKGETLA: ArcelorMittal SA’s woes highlight crisis in steel industry
18 June 2024 - 05:00
ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) threat to close its Newcastle plant reflects the long-term structural crisis in the SA steel industry. For three decades domestic demand for steel has been essentially stagnant, and Amsa’s exports have fallen from 2006.
In this context, domestic and foreign competitors have squeezed Amsa’s market share. Responses to its predicament must take these deep-seated structural challenges into account. ..
