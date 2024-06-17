Coal-fired power plants ‘could be profitably replaced’

Eskom's Grootvlei power station. Picture: SUPPLIED
Singapore — More than 800 coal-fired power plants in emerging countries could be decommissioned and profitably replaced by cleaner solar energy starting from the end of the decade, research shows.
Though only a tenth of existing coal plants were scheduled to shut down by 2030, more could close if efforts were made to identify opportunities, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said.
“The key problem here is a lack of a pipeline of well-defined, contracted, bankable coal-to-clean transactions,” Paul Jacobson, lead author of the report, said.
About 15.5-billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are generated every year by 2,000GW of coal power. The International Energy Agency says emissions need to reach zero by 2040 if temperature rises are to remain within the threshold of 1.5°C.
Costly
But decommissioning is costly, especially if plants are still paying off debt or tied to power purchase agreements that commit them to supplying electricity over decades.
Governments have been looking for solutions to pay for the transition — including the Asian Development Bank’s energy transition mechanism — but only a small number of projects have gone ahead.
The 800 viable transition targets identified by IEEFA include about 600 built 30 years or more ago, many of which have repaid debts and are no longer tied down by lengthy power purchase agreements.
With profit margins for renewables now sufficient to cover the cost of replacing coal plants, decommissioning the remaining 200 plants built 15-30 years ago could also be affordable, though obstacles remain, including fossil fuel subsidies that inflate an asset’s value.
Decommissioning newer plants will be a bigger financial challenge, particularly in countries still building fresh capacity, including Vietnam.
Environmental groups have criticised transition financing for paying polluters not to pollute. Jacobson said “guardrails” were required to avoid creating perverse incentives.
“Companies that continue to build new coal power plants while seeking concessions to build renewable energy should not be allowed to use that to benefit from this,” he said.
Coal-fired power plants ‘could be profitably replaced’
Pipeline of coal-to-clean transactions needed, says report
Singapore — More than 800 coal-fired power plants in emerging countries could be decommissioned and profitably replaced by cleaner solar energy starting from the end of the decade, research shows.
Though only a tenth of existing coal plants were scheduled to shut down by 2030, more could close if efforts were made to identify opportunities, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said.
“The key problem here is a lack of a pipeline of well-defined, contracted, bankable coal-to-clean transactions,” Paul Jacobson, lead author of the report, said.
About 15.5-billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are generated every year by 2,000GW of coal power. The International Energy Agency says emissions need to reach zero by 2040 if temperature rises are to remain within the threshold of 1.5°C.
Costly
But decommissioning is costly, especially if plants are still paying off debt or tied to power purchase agreements that commit them to supplying electricity over decades.
Governments have been looking for solutions to pay for the transition — including the Asian Development Bank’s energy transition mechanism — but only a small number of projects have gone ahead.
The 800 viable transition targets identified by IEEFA include about 600 built 30 years or more ago, many of which have repaid debts and are no longer tied down by lengthy power purchase agreements.
With profit margins for renewables now sufficient to cover the cost of replacing coal plants, decommissioning the remaining 200 plants built 15-30 years ago could also be affordable, though obstacles remain, including fossil fuel subsidies that inflate an asset’s value.
Decommissioning newer plants will be a bigger financial challenge, particularly in countries still building fresh capacity, including Vietnam.
Environmental groups have criticised transition financing for paying polluters not to pollute. Jacobson said “guardrails” were required to avoid creating perverse incentives.
“Companies that continue to build new coal power plants while seeking concessions to build renewable energy should not be allowed to use that to benefit from this,” he said.
Reuters
Delaying coal plant shutdown will cost R90bn, says Eskom CEO
NEIL OVERY: If Koeberg were in France, it would be shut down
Ramaphosa’s climate advisers not surprised by delayed shutdown of coal power stations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Delay in coal plant shutdowns will not derail climate commitments, says Eskom ...
EDITORIAL: Success of climate mitigation plans hinges on shutdown of coal plants
LUNGILE MASHELE: Don’t be like Germany — figure out our energy needs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.