Brad Pitt F1 movie to be released in 2025

Brad Pitt stars as a former driver making a Formula One comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate at APX. Picture: GETTY IMAGE/RYAN PIERSE
Brad Pitt’s as-yet unnamed Formula One movie will be released globally on June 25 2025, with a North American debut two days later, F1 and Apple Original Films announced on Tuesday.
The film is being made with the co-operation of teams and drivers and directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.49bn (about R27.2bn) worldwide, with Jerry Bruckheimer as producer.
It will be distributed by Warner Bros Pictures in cinemas and IMAX.
Seven-times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer. Filming began in 2023 and has continued during selected grand prix weekends this season.
The production team has had a garage and pitwall stand as a fictional 11th “APX GP” team.
Pitt, 60, stars as a former driver making an F1 comeback alongside Damson Idris, who plays his rookie teammate at APX.
Other cast members include Academy award-winner Javier Bardem and best supporting actress nominee Kerry Condon.
F1 said production of the movie would complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.
The sport is hoping the movie cements the appeal of the Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive that has boosted F1’s popularity and growth worldwide, and particularly in the key US market.
F1 has three US races in Austin, Miami and Las Vegas.
“We’ve seen the great work and impact of the Netflix show and I think this will take it to new heights beyond that,” Mercedes driver Hamilton said in 2023. He is joining Ferrari at the end of the season.
