ANALYSIS: Understanding the new taxes on Shein and Temu items in SA
Sars closes loophole that skewed the playing field in favour of Chinese e-commerce sites
18 June 2024 - 05:00
SA will join a growing number of countries imposing protectionist measures against online retail giants Shein and Temu.
These online retailers have been able to import goods at cheap rates, which keeps prices low but at the same time puts local retailers on the back foot. Their growth has resulted in increased scrutiny and regulatory pressures from authorities around the world, including the EU and US. ..
