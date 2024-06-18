Rand and JSE firmer after Ramaphosa’s re-election
Local currency ‘maintains upward trend, despite thin trading volumes due to public holiday as investors welcome formation of GNU’, says RMB’s Matete Thulare
18 June 2024 - 11:55
The rand touched the strongest levels since May on Tuesday as investors welcomed the re-election of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa will be inaugurated on Wednesday. This will mark the seventh administration since the start of democracy in SA in 1994...
