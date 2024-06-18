Parties set for talks about cabinet
Putting together a national executive may take longer than usual, says spokesperson Vincent Magwenya
18 June 2024 - 05:32
Serious talks among the members of the government of national unity (GNU) on the composition of the cabinet have not yet begun, ANC and DA leaders have confirmed.
The national executive is dissolved once Ramaphosa is inaugurated on Wednesday and new ministers will need to be appointed to ensure a functional government...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.