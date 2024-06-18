Vodacom fires 631 workers over fraud
Corporate security divisions investigate more than 8,000 cases of alleged fraud or irregularities
18 June 2024 - 05:00
Vodacom dismissed 631 workers and contractors for fraud in the year to end-March after the mobile communications group investigated more than 8,000 cases.
“From April 1 2023 to March 31 2024 the group’s corporate security divisions investigated over 8,652 cases of alleged fraud or irregularities, of which 6,872 related to external cases and 1,780 to internal cases...
