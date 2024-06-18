Strong demand for next-generation offerings lifts Telkom
Group says its data-led strategy delivered ahead of industry trends as it grew mobile service revenue
18 June 2024 - 08:02
Telkom has reported a strong operational performance for the 2024 financial year as it benefited from continued demand for and growth of its next-generation (NGN) offerings.
Revenue for the 12 months to end-March was up 1.6% at R43.2bn, with NGN revenue rising 7% to R34.5bn. Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were 5.2% higher at R10bn and headline earnings per share (HEPS) trebled to 376c from 124.8c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.