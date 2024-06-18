Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub invests R114m of his own in group’s shares
18 June 2024 - 05:00
Vodacom’s mainstay CEO Shameel Joosub has backed the group’s business case, investing millions of rand buying the group’s shares.
The company, in its annual report published on Friday before its AGM set for July, said Joosub had made a big personal investment in the group’s stock since taking over as CEO in 2012...
