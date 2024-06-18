Banks, insurance and retail stocks surge as GNU takes shape
S&P says election outcome is broadly favourable for the economic and fiscal outlook
SA’s equities rallied for the second straight session on Tuesday, with banks helping the all share index to book its biggest one-day gain this year in a repeat of the euphoric mood that characterised the ascension to power of President Cyril Ramaphosa five years ago.
The all share index, the broadest measure of the SA stock market performance, climbed 3.5%. Banks, which are largely dependent on policy certainty and economic growth, featured on the winners’ list, with FirstRand surging 8.14% to R76.25 and Capitec skyrocketing 9.11% to R2,589.21. Nedbank shot up 7.06%, while Standard Bank, jumped 6.56% and Absa 6.52%...
