To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
Picture: SUPPLIED
Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company post-studies.
The Chinese brand launched the competition in honour of Youth Day on June 16. The competition is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and reach for their dreams while inspiring others to do the same, says Chery SA marketing manager Verene Petersen.
To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro that will captivate SA. The winning concept will not only win the scholarship and one-year internship, but will also take the spotlight in Chery SA’s advertising campaigns.
Chery is SA’s most popular Chinese brand and the Tiggo 4 Pro is its best-selling car. In June 2024 the compact SUV sold 1,101 units to make it the country’s fourth-most popular passenger vehicle behind the VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.
This result pushed the brand’s market share to a record high of 6.61%.
NEWS
Students stand chance to win R250,000 Chery scholarship in SA
Chinese brand launches competition to create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company post-studies.
The Chinese brand launched the competition in honour of Youth Day on June 16. The competition is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and reach for their dreams while inspiring others to do the same, says Chery SA marketing manager Verene Petersen.
To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro that will captivate SA. The winning concept will not only win the scholarship and one-year internship, but will also take the spotlight in Chery SA’s advertising campaigns.
Chery is SA’s most popular Chinese brand and the Tiggo 4 Pro is its best-selling car. In June 2024 the compact SUV sold 1,101 units to make it the country’s fourth-most popular passenger vehicle behind the VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.
This result pushed the brand’s market share to a record high of 6.61%.
Entrants may register at www.yourfuturelooksbright.co.za. Entries close on August 16 2024.
Toyota remains in lead as car sales plummet in May
Omoda marks one-year SA anniversary with spot in top 20 brands
These are SA’s seven most popular SUVs — and why you buy them
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EV start-up Fisker files for bankruptcy
Brad Pitt F1 movie to be released in 2025
Ferrari win Le Mans 24 Hours for second year in a row
Fiat unveils colourful new Fiat Grande Panda
Electric MINI threatened with maximum EU tariff
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.