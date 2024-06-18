Life / Motoring

NEWS

Students stand chance to win R250,000 Chery scholarship in SA

Chinese brand launches competition to create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

18 June 2024 - 12:19
by Motor News Reporter
To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED
To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company post-studies.

The Chinese brand launched the competition in honour of Youth Day on June 16. The competition is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and reach for their dreams while inspiring others to do the same, says Chery SA marketing manager Verene Petersen.

To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro that will captivate SA. The winning concept will not only win the scholarship and one-year internship, but will also take the spotlight in Chery SA’s advertising campaigns.

Chery is SA’s most popular Chinese brand and the Tiggo 4 Pro is its best-selling car. In June 2024 the compact SUV sold 1,101 units to make it the country’s fourth-most popular passenger vehicle behind the VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.

This result pushed the brand’s market share to a record high of 6.61%.

Entrants may register at www.yourfuturelooksbright.co.za. Entries close on August 16 2024.

Toyota remains in lead as car sales plummet in May

These were SA's top 30 selling new vehicles in a depressed month
Life
2 weeks ago

Omoda marks one-year SA anniversary with spot in top 20 brands

Chinese brand reports sales figures for the first time after 12 months in SA
Life
1 month ago

These are SA’s seven most popular SUVs — and why you buy them

Motorists continue to flock towards SUVs and crossovers; these were September's top sellers
Life
8 months ago
