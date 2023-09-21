AECI mining bags five-year deal in Papua New Guinea
New group entity expected to be registered as a result of the award
21 September 2023 - 19:31
Diversified chemicals group AECI says it has bagged a five-year contract to supply explosives and provide services to Newcrest Mining’s Lihir gold mining operation in Papua New Guinea.
The deal comes as the R12bn JSE-listed group, which is reviewing its operations to design a new growth strategy that it will unveil in November, is tackling the lowering of its R5.7bn debt pile. ..
