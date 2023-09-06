US services sector grew more than expected in August, increasing bets the Fed will hike in November
Two miners have died in a fall-of-ground incident at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.
The accident, caused by a seismic event, happened on Tuesday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues [and] endeavour to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to at all times,” the mine said in a statement.
Harmony reported in August that six people lost their lives in mine-related incidents in its year to end-June.
Two miners die in accident at Harmony mine
The incident, caused by a seismic event, occurred at Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Tuesday
