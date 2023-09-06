Companies / Mining

Two miners die in accident at Harmony mine

The incident, caused by a seismic event, occurred at Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Tuesday

06 September 2023 - 23:58 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Two miners have died in a fall-of-ground incident at Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.

The accident, caused by a seismic event, happened on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues [and] endeavour to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to at all times,” the mine said in a statement.

Harmony reported in August that six people lost their lives in mine-related incidents in its year to end-June.

Harmony commissions its first SA renewables project

SA’s biggest gold producer will roll out various alternative energy plants on road to self-sufficiency
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Harmony Gold returns to profit

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Harmony Gold, Peter Steenkamp
Companies
1 week ago

Harmony Gold jumps 11% as higher gold price powers profit

Mponeng and Hidden Valley mines boost grades above upper end of guidance
Companies
2 weeks ago
