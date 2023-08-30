Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Harmony Gold returns to profit

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Harmony Gold, Peter Steenkamp

30 August 2023 - 16:04 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg mine. File photo: ROBERT TSHABALALA
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg mine. File photo: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Harmony Gold is back in the black. The miner has posted a $275m profit for the year to end-June from a net loss of $48m in the prior period. The swing was supported by increased output and better grades at some of its underground mines in SA. Its flagship Mponeng mine was a particular standout with production there jumping 22%.

Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Harmony Gold, Peter Steenkamp, for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Dipula expects strong retail trading in the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Aspen and Lilly partner to distribute more ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Cashbuild’s operating profit tumbles 50% amid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
David Jones sale boosts Woolworths’ profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Harmony Gold ups full-year dividend
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.