A miner works underground at a Johannesburg mine. File photo: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Harmony Gold is back in the black. The miner has posted a $275m profit for the year to end-June from a net loss of $48m in the prior period. The swing was supported by increased output and better grades at some of its underground mines in SA. Its flagship Mponeng mine was a particular standout with production there jumping 22%.
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Harmony Gold, Peter Steenkamp, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Harmony Gold returns to profit
Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Harmony Gold, Peter Steenkamp
Or listen to full audio
Latest
